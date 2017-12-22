Apple Gets PTAB To Ax 3 Uniloc Patents In IPRs

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Monday handed Apple Inc. a victory in its efforts to strike down three patents owned by prolific patent plaintiff Uniloc, finding one of the patents to be invalid over prior art that includes "The Complete Idiot's Guide." In separate decisions, PTAB invalidated the challenged claims in three different Uniloc patents that had been challenged in inter partes reviews by Apple. Uniloc has asserted the patents at issue against a slew of tech companies, including HTC Corp. and LG Electronics Inc., which also joined the smartphone giant in two of the challenges. For one of...

