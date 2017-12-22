Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Apple Gets PTAB To Ax 3 Uniloc Patents In IPRs

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Monday handed Apple Inc. a victory in its efforts to strike down three patents owned by prolific patent plaintiff Uniloc, finding one of the patents to be invalid over prior art that includes "The Complete Idiot's Guide."

In separate decisions, PTAB invalidated the challenged claims in three different Uniloc patents that had been challenged in inter partes reviews by Apple. Uniloc has asserted the patents at issue against a slew of tech companies, including HTC Corp. and LG Electronics Inc., which also joined the smartphone giant in two of the challenges.

For one of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

PTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only


Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

December 22, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only


Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

December 22, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only


Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

December 22, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Patents