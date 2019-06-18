Ind. AG Sued By Lawmaker, Staffers For Sexual Misconduct

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Four women, including one Indiana state legislator, sued state Attorney General Curtis Hill on Tuesday, claiming he sexually harassed and groped them at a social event marking the end of the legislative term and that he sought to disparage them after their allegations became public. The four women who filed the suit accusing Hill of sexual misconduct were Democratic state Rep. Mara Reardon, her aide Samantha Lozano, Senate Democratic communications director Gabrielle McLemore and Senate Republican aide Niki DaSilva. They each alleged that Hill, who was sworn in as Indiana's attorney general in 2017, touched their backs and buttocks without consent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS