Immigrants Should Have Right To Atty, NY State Bar Says

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The New York State Bar Association has urged the state’s governor and legislature to give people in immigration proceedings a right to counsel in New York, a measure that would be the first of its kind in the nation. The resolution, which passed the NYSBA’s House of Delegates on Monday, cited the increase in removal proceedings initiated in immigration court and data that shows people with attorneys fare significantly better than their unrepresented counterparts. “We have long supported equal access to justice and courts of law for immigrants residing in New York state,” NYSBA President Henry Greenberg said in a statement....

