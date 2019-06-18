Paul Hastings Attys, Staff Get 14 Weeks Paid Parental Leave

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP on Tuesday announced that the firm will offer 14 weeks of paid parental leave to all of its employees in the U.S. without regard to their caregiver status. The new policy, which goes into effect on July 1, covers everyone who becomes a parent at Paul Hastings — whether through birth, adoption or fostering — regardless of how long they’ve been at the firm. Though the firm’s prior policy differed for attorneys and professional staff, the new policy makes no such distinctions. “This policy is a key example of our continued commitment to provide support and flexibility for all...

