Acting CPSC Head To Step Down, Withdrawing Nomination

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The acting head of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Tuesday that she is withdrawing her nomination for chairman and will step down when her term is up in October. Ann Marie Buerkle, a Republican who became acting chairman of the CPSC in February 2017, said she is grateful to President Donald Trump for nominating her to stay on as chairman in January, but plans to pursue other opportunities that will let her spend more time with her family, including her six children and 18 grandchildren. Buerkle has been a commissioner at the agency since 2013 and served as representative...

