Fla. Univ. Should Get $1M In Atty Fees In TM Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Florida National University should be awarded more than $1 million in attorney fees after it beat Florida International University's trademark infringement suit claiming FNU's name was too similar, a federal magistrate judge has recommended, saying the defendant's attorneys expended more than 3,000 hours of work over six years of litigation. In her report and recommendation filed Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Becerra found that about $1.15 million would be a reasonable amount of attorney fees for FNU's counsel after a Florida district court granted summary judgment in favor of the for-profit university, rejecting FIU's 2013 claims of federal trademark infringement after...

