High Court's 'Separate Sovereigns' Ruling Is Good For Tribes

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 2:48 PM EDT) -- In Gamble v. U.S., the U.S. Supreme Court reaffirmed Monday the longstanding “separate sovereigns” doctrine that allows state and federal governments to prosecute an individual for the same conduct despite the U.S. Constitution’s ban on double jeopardy.[1] This decision has important ramifications for criminal prosecutions in Indian Country because tribes, like states, are sovereigns that are separate from the federal government. The case before the court involved Terance Gamble, who said his constitutional rights were violated when he was charged under both Alabama and federal law for possessing a gun as a convicted felon. He pleaded guilty to the state charges,...

