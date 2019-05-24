Tom Girardi, 'Housewives' Star Illicitly Spent $5M Loan: Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 11:48 PM EDT) -- Attorney Tom Girardi, his law firm and his wife, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne, abused a $5.1 million loan secured for Girardi & Keese’s business needs, instead putting the money toward sustaining “their lavish lifestyle,” according to a suit from lender Stillwell Madison LLC — the second lender to target the attorney. On top of that, the Girardis and the Beverly Hills personal injury law firm "have continued to evade their obligations" and haven't repaid the loan, Stillwell is claiming in a 105-page complaint filed in Arizona federal court. Girardi still owes Stillwell at least $3.5 million, exclusive of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS