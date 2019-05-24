Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tom Girardi, 'Housewives' Star Illicitly Spent $5M Loan: Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 11:48 PM EDT) -- Attorney Tom Girardi, his law firm and his wife, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne, abused a $5.1 million loan secured for Girardi & Keese’s business needs, instead putting the money toward sustaining “their lavish lifestyle,” according to a suit from lender Stillwell Madison LLC — the second lender to target the attorney.

On top of that, the Girardis and the Beverly Hills personal injury law firm "have continued to evade their obligations" and haven't repaid the loan, Stillwell is claiming in a 105-page complaint filed in Arizona federal court. Girardi still owes Stillwell at least $3.5 million, exclusive of...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Arizona

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Date Filed

May 24, 2019

Law Firms

Companies