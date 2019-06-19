Insurance Fraud Lands Boss 12-Year Bankruptcy Restrictions

Law360, London (June 19, 2019, 2:59 PM BST) -- A company director who submitted fraudulent insurance claims for stolen agricultural equipment worth almost £35,000 ($44,000) has been handed a 12-year bankruptcy restrictions order, a government agency said Wednesday. Chris Dawson, who ran two agricultural and farming contractual services companies, was banned by District Judge Paul Cooper from promoting, managing or being a director of a limited company until 2031, the Insolvency Service said. Dawson did not attend the hearing at Lincoln County Court in eastern England on May 17. Dawson — who was joint director of CJ & KE Dawson Agric Services Ltd. and sole director of CJ Dawson & Sons...

