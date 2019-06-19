East African Bank Wins $15M Suit Against Kenyan Restaurant

Law360, London (June 19, 2019, 7:02 PM BST) -- An African development bank on Wednesday won its claim against a high-end Kenyan restaurant and its politician owner, seeking to claw back $15 million it says remains owing in loan repayments, after a London judge ruled that none of the defenses would hold up at trial. Judge Daniel Toledano granted East Africa Development Bank summary judgment in its claim against Nairobi-based Dari Ltd. over a $9.2 million loan the eatery took out with the bank in 2015. The bank also sued Raphael Tuju — who acts as Dari's chairman and is also secretary-general of Kenya's Jubilee Party — three of his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS