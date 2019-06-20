Dechert Adds Finance Atty Duo In London From Sidley

Law360, London (June 20, 2019, 6:01 PM BST) -- Dechert LLP has snagged two partners from U.S. rival Sidley Austin LLP to join its finance and litigation practices in London. Disputes lawyer Simon Fawell joined Dechert on Wednesday, the firm said. And John McGrath, a senior structured finance partner, was added to Dechert’s finance team on June 12. “These are significant hires, adding further depth and breadth to Dechert’s global finance team,” said Richard Jones, co-lead of the firm’s global finance practice group. “There is strong strategic alignment between John’s and Simon’s practices and the firm’s existing lending and funds client base, so these appointments will support the firm’s planned...

