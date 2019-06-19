Fraud Dispute Over £35M In Developments Settles Midtrial

Law360, London (June 19, 2019, 6:45 PM BST) -- A midtrial settlement was hammered out Wednesday in a London court case brought by a Saudi Arabian businessman who accused his former partner of defrauding him out of £35 million ($44 million) in property developments. The deal put an abrupt stop to the High Court trial, which kicked off last week. On Wednesday morning, the parties informed the court they were close to reaching a resolution to the dispute and asked for some time to work out some specific terms. By midafternoon, they came back to court with an ironed-out agreement. At the heart of Abdullah Nasser Bin Obaid's case for...

