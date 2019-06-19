Nigerian Oil Co., Lender Settle $6.1M Loan Suit Out Of Court

Law360, London (June 19, 2019, 6:11 PM BST) -- A Nigerian oil company run by the country’s former energy minister has settled a U.K. lawsuit brought against it by Access Bank PLC, seeking roughly $6.9 million allegedly outstanding under an import finance loan, new court documents reveal. The bank’s claim against Top Oil & Gas Development Co. Ltd. and its director, former politician Chief Don Obot Etiebet, has been stayed in the High Court after the parties entered into an out-of-court settlement agreement on May 18, according to an order filed with the High Court on Tuesday. “By consent it is ordered that all further proceedings in this claim be...

