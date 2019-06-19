Broker Worried Over Woodford Fund Since 2017, CEO Says

Law360, London (June 19, 2019, 9:52 PM BST) -- Hargreaves Lansdown has revealed that nearly a quarter of its clients have more than £1.6 billion ($2 billion) combined trapped in Neil Woodford’s suspended equity fund, claiming in a letter to lawmakers published Wednesday it first raised concerns about the fund’s exposure to unlisted assets 18 months ago. Chris Hill, chief executive of Hargreaves Lansdown, said in a letter to the influential parliamentary Treasury select committee that the online stockbroker was never informed that Woodford’s flagship fund last year twice breached European Union rules that cap the amount of unlisted assets an open-ended fund can hold. Hill said his company challenged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS