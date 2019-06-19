Ropes & Gray Steers Angelo Gordon On $2.75B Lending Fund

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 12:04 PM EDT) -- Investment firm Angelo Gordon & Co. LP on Wednesday said investors have poured $2.75 billion into the firm’s largest ever direct lending fund, giving the Ropes & Gray-led firm a new source of senior secured loans for middle market companies. Angelo Gordon said the fund, AG Direct Lending Fund III, exceeded its initial $2 billion target, receiving support from an unnamed group of returning and first-time investors. According to Angelo Gordon, the fund will be used to source, underwrite and manage floating rate, senior secured loans for U.S.-based borrowers. These loans will primarily be first lien secured debt used by sponsor-backed lower...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS