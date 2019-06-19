French Photo Startup Lands $230M Series C Round

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 1:19 PM EDT) -- French photography platform Meero announced Wednesday it had landed $230 million in its latest funding round, which it will use to develop its suite of tools and automatic photo-editing features. Meero said its Series C funding round was the largest in France to date and follows a $45 million Series B that closed less than a year ago, bringing the company’s total capital raised to $300 million since it was founded in 2016. The company focuses on automating business processes in order to allow business owners to concentrate on the creative aspects of photography. Meero’s platform uses artificial intelligence to photo...

