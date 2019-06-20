Latham's Madrid Office Head, Ex-DLA Piper Co-Chair, Dies

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Juan Picón, the "extraordinary" head of Latham & Watkins LLP's Madrid office and former global co-chair of DLA Piper, died Thursday not long after being diagnosed with lymphoma, his firm said. He would have turned 55 on Sunday. Picón joined Latham in 2018 after spending 11 years at DLA Piper, including a year and a half as the global co-chair of the firm. Both firms expressed their condolences to Picón's family and sadness at his passing. “We mourn the passing of our extraordinary and dear friend and partner,” Rich Trobman, Latham chair and managing partner, said in a statement. “Juan was a gifted lawyer,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS