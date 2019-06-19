White Eagle Ch. 11 Plan, Lender Settlement Confirmed

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Saved from an apocalyptic court fight by a settlement with prepetition lenders, bankrupt life insurance investor White Eagle Asset Portfolio secured confirmation of its Delaware Chapter 11 plan on Wednesday, triggering a race to pay off a $382.7 million debt through refinancing or asset sales. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross said "excellent lawyering on the part of everyone" headed off adversary suits pitting White Eagle and its affiliates against Beal Bank subsidiary LNV Corp., which loaned the business nearly $370 million prior to its Chapter 11. "I know that it was a hotly contested matter and the parties did resolve their...

