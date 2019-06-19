Fieldfisher Steers Blue Prism's £80M Automation Biz Buy

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- U.K.-based software corporation Blue Prism said Wednesday it has agreed to buy cloud-based, artificial intelligence-based automation platform Thoughtonomy for £80 million ($101.2 million) in a deal guided by Fieldfisher that will make Blue Prism's services more widely available. Blue Prism Group PLC, which specializes in robotic process automation, said its acquisition of London-based Thoughtonomy Ltd. will give the company a cloud-based avenue to deploy its services. Blue Prism said the deal will make its product more accessible, mainly to midtier enterprises with less than 10,000 employees. "The acquisition of Thoughtonomy gives us more options and capabilities for deploying, scaling and maintaining...

