Hexion Floats $450M Debt Offering Ahead Of Bankruptcy Exit

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Polymer maker Hexion Inc. on Wednesday said it wants to issue $450 million in new debt to help repay funds secured by the Columbus, Ohio-based company during its trip through bankruptcy. Hexion, which last month received approval from a Delaware bankruptcy judge to implement a restructuring deal in its Chapter 11 proceeding, said it is looking to issue new senior unsecured notes in a private offering. The notes, slated to become due in 2027, would be used to repay certain debtor-in-possession credit facilities, fees and expenses, and other amounts obtained over the course of its bankruptcy. Hexion said the notes would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS