Ex-Deutsche Exec Denies Kickback Knowledge At €840M Trial

Law360, London (June 19, 2019, 7:56 PM BST) -- A former Deutsche Bank AG executive testified Wednesday that she was unaware of kickbacks that a broker paid by the bank gave to a Dutch housing association client, during the nonprofit’s €840 million ($941 million) bribery trial against the bank. Anna Katarina Mure, a former vice president in Deutsche Bank’s corporate and investment bank division, said on the witness stand that she knew the treasury and control manager for Stichting Vestia, one of the Netherlands' largest low-income housing providers, had a “close relationship” with the bank’s broker intermediary. But that didn’t cause her to suspect that there was any kind of...

