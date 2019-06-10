McKesson Lands Seat On Insys Creditors Committee

Law360, Wilmington (June 19, 2019, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Drug distributor McKesson, which has also drawn accusations it helped fuel the nation's opioid crisis, was among those named Wednesday to the official committee of unsecured creditors in Insys Therapeutics Inc.'s Chapter 11, along with individuals who have filed opioid-related suits and health industry representatives. Dozens of individuals, government entities and health industry representatives gathered in Wilmington for the Office of the U.S. Trustee-led meeting to form the committee, which will represent unsecured creditors' interests in the Chapter 11 and consult with Insys over the bankruptcy. After hours of interviews, five individuals, three health industry organizations and McKesson Corp. were selected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS