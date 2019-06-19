MoFo Launches Latin America Desk With New Miami Office

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Morrison & Foerster LLP launched a new Latin America desk Wednesday to build out its capabilities in the region, as it officially opened its Miami office with nine Latin America-focused transactional attorneys from Greenberg Traurig LLP. Left to right: Enrique Conde, Randy Bullard, Alexandra Aguirre, and Juan Delgado Randy Bullard, the former co-chair of Greenberg’s Miami corporate practice, will lead the new Miami MoFo office and co-chair the new Latin America desk, which the firm hopes will help coordinate attorneys from a variety of disciplines to serve clients with needs in the region. The new multilingual and multicultural corporate team of four...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS