PTAB Says ITC Case Doesn't Bar Dental Patent Challenge

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 4:49 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Tuesday agreed to review an Align Technology Inc. patent covering a teeth imaging device after it was challenged by a Danish rival, rejecting Align’s argument that the rival got an unfair leg up because the companies have already faced off in a related case at the U.S. International Trade Commission. Denmark-based 3Shape A/S and its U.S. subsidiary sufficiently argued that several claims in Align’s U.S. Patent No. 8,638,447 were likely invalid as obvious in light of earlier patents and publications, the PTAB said. The '447 patent covers an imaging device that can scan and model...

