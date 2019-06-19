Lower-Mid Market Investment Shop Clinches $375M Debt Fund

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Brookside Mezzanine Partners, a private investment firm that provides debt and makes minority equity investments in lower-middle market companies in the U.S., said Wednesday it has closed its fourth fund after securing $375 million from limited partners. The fund, called Brookside Mezzanine Fund IV LP, will provide companies with subordinated debt, second-lien and unitranche financing, and will also make minority equity capital injections to support leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations and other types of deals, according to a statement. BMF IV exceeded its original target of $250 million before closing at the hard cap. David Buttolph, founder and co-manager of Brookside, said in...

