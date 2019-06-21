New FDA Database To Aid Generic-Drug Makers' Decisions

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's expansion of a database about applications for approval of generic drugs should help generics makers decide which products to pursue by providing a clearer picture of the competition they could face, attorneys say. The FDA said Tuesday that it was expanding the database to provide more information related to the 180-day period of market exclusivity available to the first applicants for a generic drug. It will include the status of the agency's decisions on whether to grant exclusivity to any applicants and the number of potential first applicants that could get exclusivity. The FDA said...

