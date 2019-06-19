Bancor To Block US Users Amid Regulatory Uncertainty

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Decentralized exchange platform Bancor is planning to block U.S. residents from trading digital tokens using its web application due to "increased regulatory uncertainty" in the cryptocurrency space. The trading ban for Bancor users with U.S. IP addresses will go into effect July 8, the platform said Tuesday in a blog post. Bancor didn't go into specifics but generally cited a lack of clarity from federal regulators as the motive for restricting access to its web app and liquidity network. "At this time, we believe this is the most judicious decision for all the members of our ecosystem," Bancor said. "This will...

