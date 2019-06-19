Colo. AG Deal Spares FTC 2-2 Split On UnitedHealth Merger

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission nearly deadlocked Wednesday on a deal that cleared UnitedHealth Group health services subsidiary Optum’s $4.3 billion purchase of DaVita’s independent medical clinic operator, with the logjam cleared only because of a separate deal between the companies and Colorado’s attorney general. FTC Chairman Joseph J. Simons recused himself from voting on the deal, under which UnitedHealth will divest the DaVita Medical Group health care provider business in the Las Vegas area. That left the vote initially split evenly between the FTC’s two Democrats and two Republicans, but the two Democrats said they ultimately voted to approve the deal, which cleared. 4-0, only because the...

