Judicial Pick Opposed By LGBTQ Groups Among 4 Confirmed

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate confirmed four more of President Donald Trump's selections for the federal trial bench Wednesday, including a lightning-rod Texas district court nominee who drew heated opposition from Democrats, particularly over his views on gay rights. Lawmakers cleared Matthew J. Kacsmaryk for the Northern District of Texas, Allen C. Winsor for the Northern District of Florida, James D. Cain Jr. for the Western District of Louisiana and Greg G. Guidry for the Eastern District of Louisiana. Kacsmaryk, deputy general counsel for the Texas-based First Liberty Institute, was confirmed, 52-46. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine was a Republican crossover who opposed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS