Dems' Concern Over Local Ties Doesn't Stop 9th Circ. Pick

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced 16 more of President Donald Trump's judiciary nominations on Thursday, although one prominent lawmaker continued to raise objections over a Ninth Circuit nominee's allegedly tenuous ties to the region he would serve. The nominees approved by the committee could receive a confirmation vote by the full Senate as early as next week. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., the committee's ranking member, revived fellow Democrats' objections to Daniel Bress, a Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner who she says has few ties to California, where he would sit on the Ninth Circuit. She added that most of Bress' legal career has...

