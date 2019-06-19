Deputy Solicitor General Calls It Quits After 30-Year Run

Law360, Washington (June 19, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Deputy U.S. Solicitor General Michael Dreeben, a Supreme Court lawyer considered one of the foremost criminal law experts in the country, is leaving the government after a three-decade run that included more than 100 arguments before the justices, U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco said Wednesday. While in charge of the U.S. Department of Justice's criminal docket at the Supreme Court, Dreeben became one of the most frequent advocates there, logging a total of 105 arguments. Dreeben's presence in the nation's most powerful courtroom was conspicuously absent this most recent term, due to his taking leave from the solicitor general's office to...

