Iconiq Leads $130M Funding For Food Delivery App Wolt

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Finnish food delivery app Wolt said Wednesday that it has raised $130 million from a group of private investors led by Iconiq Capital, with plans to expand into new markets and hire 1,000 more employees by the end of next year. The Series C investment round also included participation from existing Wolt investors 83North, the EQT Ventures fund, Highland Europe and Lifeline Ventures, according to a statement. Wolt, founded in 2014 and based in Helsinki, Finland, previously raised $30 million in January 2018. "Wolt is a special company in numerous dimensions," said Greg Stanger, general partner at Iconiq. "In particular, we...

