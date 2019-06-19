Wife Of Slain Burr & Forman Partner Arrested For Murder

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Authorities say they have arrested the wife of the founding partner of the Atlanta office of Burr & Forman LLP, accusing the woman of murdering her husband last year. Melody Farris was arrested on Tuesday in Tullahoma, Tennessee, on charges that she gunned down her husband, Gary Wayne Farris, at their Atlanta-area home last year and then tried to hide his body, according to a news release from Cherokee County, Georgia, sheriff’s office. “Detectives recovered evidence indicating Ms. Farris shot and killed her husband inside their home and then tried to dispose of his body and evidence by burning it on...

