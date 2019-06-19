US Trustee Names Investors Suing Elk To Ch. 11 Committee

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trustee appointed three investor entities that are suing Elk Petroleum Inc. in Chancery Court to the Committee of Preferred Equity Security Holders in Elk’s bankruptcy case in Delaware on Wednesday, giving them a voice in the company’s reorganization. Three investor entities — ACR Multi-Strategy Return Fund, Fulcrum Energy Capital Fund II LLC and LIM Asia Special Situations Master Fund Ltd. — filed the suit in May, days before Elk filed for Chapter 11 protection. The entities claim Elk Petroleum Inc., its officers and two private equity entities unfairly shut them out of an exchange offer made by EPI in February...

