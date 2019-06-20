Slack's Debut Bodes Well For Direct Listings

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Shares of workplace messaging company Slack rose following its direct listing on Thursday, marking the second time in more than a year that a large private company went public by skipping a conventional initial public offering and landed smoothly. Venture-backed Slack Technologies Inc., advised by Goodwin Procter LLP, saw shares begin trading at $38.50 each under the symbol “WORK” on the New York Stock Exchange. They rose 12 cents to close at $38.62, concluding an orderly first day of trading. Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield, second from right, is applauded Thursday as he rings the New York Stock Exchange opening bell, before...

