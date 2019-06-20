Should Judges Tweet? 'Absolutely Not,' Retired Judge Warns

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Retired California Supreme Court Justice Carlos Roberto Moreno told sitting judges attending an event at University of California, Berkeley School of Law on Wednesday that they should “absolutely not” tweet. Judge Moreno said judges shouldn’t use social media, because statements on the platforms are discoverable in litigation and could be used as evidence to disqualify a judge. But he agreed with other judges speaking at the event that it's important for judges to engage with the community and that it can be tricky to navigate public opinion. “It’s hard to ignore the crocodile in the bathtub while you are shaving,” he said, recalling...

