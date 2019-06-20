Regulators Vow To Watch Lloyd's After Harassment Claims

Law360, London (June 20, 2019, 4:32 PM BST) -- Britain's financial regulators will be scrutinizing Lloyd's of London for signs of improvement in its culture after female employees said they had been bullied and sexually harassed, a senior Bank of England executive has warned. The Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England want to see "demonstrable progress" at the insurance market as it works to root out harassment, Anna Sweeney, the central bank's director of insurance supervision, has said. Sweeney commended Lloyd's for setting up a harassment phone hotline, launching a survey of its workplace culture and threatening wrongdoers with lifetime bans in response to allegations by female employees that...

