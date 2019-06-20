ED&F Man Fights To Keep Forged Receipts Claim In England

Law360, London (June 20, 2019, 6:36 PM BST) -- A brokerage house being sued by commodities trader ED&F Man over fraudulent warehouse receipts told a High Court judge on Thursday that England is not the appropriate court to hear the suit as there are too many "connecting factors" linking the claim to Singapore. David Lewis QC, representing Straits (Singapore) PTE Ltd., told Judge Daniel Toledano that ED&F Man Capital Markets Ltd.'s damages claims against his client on allegations of knowing receipt and unlawful conspiracy should be dealt with by Singapore law. Straits, which is listed as the 10th defendant in ED&F's lawsuit, is arguing that the broker's conduct during 2017...

