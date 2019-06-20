Banned Boss Sentenced After Breaching Director Restrictions

Law360, London (June 20, 2019, 4:37 PM BST) -- A disgraced former company director has been spared jail after he was found to be running a business illegally while serving a six-year disqualification order, a government agency said Thursday. Andrew Brian was handed a 12-month suspended prison sentence by Recorder Gavin Doig after pleading guilty to running a company in breach of a directorship disqualification, the Insolvency Service said. He was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on May 23. Brian was found guilty of appointing his son and long-term associate as directors to help him run Met Euro Ltd. — which supplied component parts used in engineered manufactured products —...

