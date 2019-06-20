SFO Probe Into Mini-Bond Scandal Leads To 5th Arrest

Law360, London (June 20, 2019, 2:50 PM BST) -- The founder of a marketing company that urged investors to buy into London Capital & Finance PLC has been arrested as an investigation by the Serious Fraud Office into the failed mini-bond firm continues. The founder of a marketing company that encouraged investors to buy into the failed mini-bond provider was arrested as the SFO carried out a search warrant at properties in southern England. (AP) The SFO said it arrested an individual and carried out a search warrant at several properties in the Home Counties on Wednesday with help from the National Crime Agency. The SFO declined to provide further details....

