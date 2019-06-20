GSK Tries To Address EU Concerns Over Pfizer Merger

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- GlaxoSmithKline appears to have offered concessions to the European Commission in the hopes of assuaging the European antitrust enforcer's concerns about its plans to merge its consumer health business with Pfizer's. A filing on the European Commission's website shows that commitments were submitted to the competition authority Wednesday, though they weren't available to view and neither company responded to a press inquiry on the matter Thursday. The commission has set a deadline of July 10 to respond to the offered terms. By then, the competition authority will decide whether to accept the terms or push forward with an investigation. The pharmaceutical...

