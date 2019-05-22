U. Of Miami Says Ex-Student's Harassment Suit Is Off Target

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The University of Miami told a Florida federal court Wednesday that a former business school student's claims that it failed to address a professor's alleged sexual harassment are far from being "textbook examples" of Title IX and Civil Rights Act violations as she has alleged. In its motion to dismiss, the university argued that Ana Kono's claims arose in relation to her role as a research assistant working under professor Dr. Juliano Laran, so she should have brought her claim instead under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. But that law required her to first file a timely...

