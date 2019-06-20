ITC Blocks Counterfeit Phone Mounting Device Imports

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has issued a general exclusion order to block imports of counterfeit phone mounters after finding that several Chinese companies infringed patents and a trademark registration owned by National Products Inc. The commission found that the companies infringed claims from five patents and one trademark registration in violation of Section 337 of the Tariff Act. None of the companies responded to the investigation, putting them in default, the ITC said in an order issued Monday and set to be published Friday. NPI is the company behind Ram Mounts, which can be used to mount phones and other...

