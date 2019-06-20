FirstEnergy's $600M Ohio Subsidy Improper, Court Says

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A divided Ohio Supreme Court said the state's utility regulator shouldn't have approved a $600 million subsidy for FirstEnergy Co. because it allowed the company to collect that money from ratepayers without properly tying the funds to investments in the power grid. Four of the court's justices concluded the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio shouldn't have approved a "distribution modernization rider," or DMR, that allowed FirstEnergy to collect as much as $200 million a year for three years. Justice Michael P. Donnelly, joined by two others, said the DMR isn't a proper incentive for grid investment because it allows FirstEnergy to...

