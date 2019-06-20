Tokio Marine Shutters UK Unit, Placing It Into Runoff

Law360, London (June 20, 2019, 7:28 PM BST) -- The Tokio Marine Group said Thursday it is closing its Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance operation in the U.K. effective July 1, putting its portfolios of property, liability, marine and engineering risk into runoff to focus on its Lloyd’s of London business. Japanese insurance giant Tokio Marine said that its U.K. subsidiary will stop accepting business from the start of July as part of its strategy to build up its specialty business through its other businesses Tokio Marine HCC, Tokio Marine Europe and Lloyd’s Syndicate 4141. The Japanese accounts currently held at Tokio Marine Kiln Insurance will not be affected by the...

