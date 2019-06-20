Hogan Lovells Adds Mandatory Harassment Training In UK

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells is implementing mandatory anti-bullying and harassment training for all its U.K. staff, saying in an announcement Thursday that the new measure is part of an ongoing program to ensure employees are able to recognize and confront “unacceptable behavior.” The firm said the new training will follow two-hour workshops that were completed by all partners and heads of business services in 2018 and is in addition to the 16 U.K.-based “respect advocates” the firm has appointed, who have received in-depth anti-bullying and harassment training. “I am proud of our inclusive culture, where everybody is treated with dignity and respect, and...

