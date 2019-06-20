UK To Fight EU State Aid Finding On Tax Anti-Abuse Rules

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 1:18 PM EDT) -- The U.K. will take the European Commission to court over a finding that its rules to shield some multinational corporations from measures designed to prevent tax avoidance violated the bloc's state aid policies, HM Treasury said Thursday. The British government will take the European Union's competition regulator to court over a finding that U.K. rules exempting certain multinational companies from the bloc's anti-tax-avoidance measures amounted to illegal state aid. (AP) The U.K. will seek to overturn an April decision by the European Union's competition regulator that exempting certain multinational companies from the anti-tax-avoidance rules amounted to illegal state aid. The commission...

