4 Federal Tax Regs To Watch In The 2nd Half Of 2019

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT) -- In the latter half of 2019, the U.S. Department of the Treasury is expected to issue final rules on business interest deduction limits and proposed rules on built-in gains and losses, accrual accounting and advance payments. Here, Law360 examines four federal regulations to watch for the rest of the year. Final Business Interest Limitation Rules The Treasury Department is expected to issue final rules this year on business interest deduction limits, as well as proposed regulations on accrual accounting, among other matters of interest. (AP) Late last year the IRS issued proposed regulations on the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS