IT Firm Urges High Court To Pass On Virus Software IP Case

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A U.K.-based information technology firm urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to leave alone a Federal Circuit decision invalidating a rival's patents for virus protection software, saying that there was no "inherent inconsistency" in how the lower court analyzed ineligibility under the Patent Act, as the rival had argued. The Federal Circuit did not err in finding that Glasswall Solutions Ltd.'s patents were invalid under the high court's 2014 ruling in Alice v. CLS Bank for being directed to the abstract idea of filtering electronic files, Clearswift Ltd. told the justices in a 34-page opposition brief. Glasswall, which is also...

