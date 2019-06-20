Medical Device Firm Says Sabotage Suit Should Stand

Law360, Wilmington (June 20, 2019, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Medical device company Neurvana told a Delaware vice chancellor Thursday it has enough to press its claim that Balt damaged potential revenue related to a neurovascular medical device purchased from Neurvana by dragging its feet in obtaining regulatory approvals. During a hearing in Wilmington over Balt's motion to dismiss the suit, Neurvana's attorney Michael M. Pomerantz of Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP told Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick that his client has shown Balt potentially engaged in "bad faith" behavior and failed to fulfill its obligations per a 2017 agreement in which it bought the Titan catheter from Neurvana....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS